History Channel Show Turns The Pontiac Silverdome Into A Driving Range [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
I have seen BMX bike riding, football, soccer and monster trucks at the Pontiac Silverdome.
And now it’s come down to this: The stadium that once held the record crowd of over 93,000 for WrestleMania III is left to be a driving range.
The History Channel and a show called “Detroit Steel” posted a video of people playing urban golf at the Silverdome, or what remains of it. While riding around on golf carts the guys go up to the upper deck to see the former Ford suite, which is actually pretty awesome.
From there the guys go to the old Lions den and decided to make it their own driving range.
I don’t really see an end game to the urban golf, but tell me it doesn’t look like a fun thing to do before the Silverdome is actually is condemned.