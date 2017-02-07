It’s Only A Drill: Residents May Hear Sirens, Gunfire From Selfridge Air National Guard Base

February 7, 2017 8:33 AM

HARRISON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Residents near the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County might hear some increased activity on Tuesday — but it’s only a drill.

Training exercises are taking place at the base, so people nearby may hear sirens, simulated gunfire and loudspeakers. Personnel trying to get into and out of the base may also be delayed.

The Michigan Air National Guard conducts training exercises on a regular basis to make sure local airmen are ready to respond to any type of scenario.

The exercises will be conducted during regular duty hours.

 

 

 

