Detroit Man Granted New Trial, Freed From Prison After 27 Years

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man who’s been in prison for 27 years for the sexual abuse of two young boys in Detroit is free tonight.

Bernard Young has been granted a new trial in connection with the abuse of the then-5 and 6 year old boys who lived on Hendricks Street in Detroit.

His lawyer, Soloman Radnor, described his client’s mood, as he was released Wednesday, as “complete joy” like he’s never seen before.

“When we left the prison, the guards were shaking his hands and wishing him well and telling him that they were genuinely happy for him,” Radnor told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill.

Radnor explained this comes months after attorneys learned that the two victims in the case had actually accused their stepfather.

“If there’s a statement in which the boys say it wasn’t Bernard Young, it was William Clark, that statement is obviously exculpatory. It requires mandatory disclosure under Brady (U.S. Supreme Court case of Brady v. Maryland), and it should have been disclosed to the defense, and it never was,” Radnor said.

“The defense did not see those documents until August of 2016.”

Radnor said Young’s wife died while he was in prison.

“This is not a happy ending,” he said. “This was a tragedy, this was an absolute travesty that this man spent almost 30 years in person. He’s almost 60 years old now, and the nightmare’s not over.”

A spokesperson for Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says she plans to appeal and her argument will be in the brief filed with the court.