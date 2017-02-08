CBS62[1]
Knicks’ Phil Jackson Takes Dig At Carmelo Anthony In Tweet

February 8, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks, Phil Jakcson

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks President Phil Jackson has taken another dig at forward Carmelo Anthony.

In a tweet, Jackson referred to a column by Bleacher Report writer Kevin Ding that suggested Jackson is frustrated because Anthony doesn’t have the same will to win as other stars.

Jackson tweeted on Tuesday : “Bleacher’s Ding almost rings the bell, but I learned you don’t change the spot on a leopard with Michael Graham in my CBA daze.”

Jackson was referring to Michael Graham, a college star from Georgetown who never enjoyed much success in the pros. Jackson coached Graham on the Albany Patroons of the now-defunct Continental Basketball Association.

Earlier this season, Jackson said Anthony tends to hold on to the ball too long to be successful in the triangle offense.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

