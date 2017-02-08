New Charge Says Gymnastics Doc Destroyed Possible Evidence

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ/AP) – A former sports doctor at Michigan State University is accused of destroying possible evidence in the months before he was charged with possessing child pornography.
The charge was added Tuesday to Larry Nassar’s indictment in federal court in western Michigan.
Nassar had a clinic at Michigan State until late summer and is a former volunteer doctor with USA Gymnastics. Besides the child porn case, he’s charged with sexually assaulting a girl at his Lansing-area home between 1998 and 2005, from the age of 6 until the girl was 12.
Separately, he’s facing civil lawsuits from more than two dozen former athletes who say they were assaulted during treatments. Nassar has denied the allegations.
In the latest development, authorities allege that Nassar in September had all files destroyed on a laptop computer. He was charged in the child porn case in mid-December, when officials say they found at least 37,000 images and videos on his computer.
Michigan State University fired Nassar in September 2016, and USA Gymnastics cut ties in 2015.
