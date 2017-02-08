CBS62[1]
US Marshals Seek Tattoo-Covered, Just-Released Sex Offender

February 8, 2017 1:39 PM
Matthew Stager (credit: U.S. Marshal)

Matthew Stager (credit: U.S. Marshal)

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) – U.S. Marshals need help tracking down a convicted sex offender recently released from a Virginia prison after he failed to show up at a transitional center in Texas.

News outlets report authorities say 44-year-old Matthew Ezekiel Stager was released Thursday from the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg.

He was supposed to check into the transitional center that day but never did.

Marshals say it’s possible Stager is in the Hampton Roads area or has recently traveled through the region.

Authorities say Stager has known connection to multiple states and has a history of drug abuse and mental health concerns.

Marshals describe Stager as a white or Hispanic man, about 145 pounds, 5 feet 8 inches tall with blond or strawberry hair. He has tattoos on his face, head and neck.

[Anyone who may have seen this wanted man can email a tip to  usms.wanted@usdoj.gov].

