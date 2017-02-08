CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Woman Jailed, Accused Of Fire-Bombing Carmen Harlan’s Detroit Home

February 8, 2017 7:39 PM
Filed Under: Carmen Harlan

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit woman is being is held on $1 million bond for allegedly attempting to set the home of retired TV news anchor Carmen Harlan on fire.

Detroit Police Sgt. Adam Madera says officers were on patrol, in the historic Indian Village neighborhood on Jan. 29, when they noticed something strange.

“The observed an individual walking around the home with what looked to be an incinerator device in her hand,” Madera said.

“They observed her throwing it at the house area. I don’t think it actually caught the house on fire — I think it actually caught the grass on fire — and they were able to put it out.”

There no injuries and no serious damage was done to the home.

Kizzy Nickerson, 39, was arrested at the scene and is facing multiple charges, including explosives – placing offensive substance with intent to injure, a 20-year felony, possession of a bomb and arson.

Police will not confirm reports that Nickerson deliberately targeted Harlan, whom she felt was somehow responsible for Detroit’s crime rate.

“It’s not something that we want to get into, exactly why somebody would do something,” Madera told WWJ’s Sandea McNeill. “Just that officers were able to be on scene and react quickly, and prevent anybody from getting hurt.”

Records show Nickerson has served prison time for retail fraud and assaulting a police officer.

Carlan left her job at WDIV Local 4 in November, 2016, after 28 years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia