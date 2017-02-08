Woman Jailed, Accused Of Fire-Bombing Carmen Harlan’s Detroit Home

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit woman is being is held on $1 million bond for allegedly attempting to set the home of retired TV news anchor Carmen Harlan on fire.

Detroit Police Sgt. Adam Madera says officers were on patrol, in the historic Indian Village neighborhood on Jan. 29, when they noticed something strange.

“The observed an individual walking around the home with what looked to be an incinerator device in her hand,” Madera said.

“They observed her throwing it at the house area. I don’t think it actually caught the house on fire — I think it actually caught the grass on fire — and they were able to put it out.”

There no injuries and no serious damage was done to the home.

Kizzy Nickerson, 39, was arrested at the scene and is facing multiple charges, including explosives – placing offensive substance with intent to injure, a 20-year felony, possession of a bomb and arson.

Police will not confirm reports that Nickerson deliberately targeted Harlan, whom she felt was somehow responsible for Detroit’s crime rate.

“It’s not something that we want to get into, exactly why somebody would do something,” Madera told WWJ’s Sandea McNeill. “Just that officers were able to be on scene and react quickly, and prevent anybody from getting hurt.”

Records show Nickerson has served prison time for retail fraud and assaulting a police officer.

Carlan left her job at WDIV Local 4 in November, 2016, after 28 years.