Anti-Semitic Valentine Circulated At Central Michigan University [PHOTO]

MOUNT PLEASANT (WWJ) – Officials at Central Michigan University are holding a meeting after some anti-Semitic valentines were circulated on campus.
The valentine included a heart-shaped sucker taped to a piece of paper that had a picture of Hitler and a comment about the Holocaust. One valentine passed out to a student in Anspach Hall read: “My love 4 u burns like 6,000 Jews” and was signed “XOXO Courtney.”
Some students have expressed anger on social media and blamed the CMU College Republican group, which was holding a Valentine’s Day party on campus Wednesday night. The group has denied involvement on its Facebook page, but said a member may have printed the cards.
A Central University spokeswoman, Kirsten Simmons, says they’re deeply disappointed by the situation. She says it doesn’t represent their campus community and the language is unacceptable.
Students are expected to hold a rally at noon Thursday outside of the Fabiano Botanical Garden to denounce the anti-hate speech.