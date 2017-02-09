Anti-Semitic Valentine Circulated At Central Michigan University [PHOTO]

February 9, 2017 9:18 AM

MOUNT PLEASANT (WWJ) – Officials at Central Michigan University are holding a meeting after some anti-Semitic valentines were circulated on campus.

The valentine included a heart-shaped sucker taped to a piece of paper that had a picture of Hitler and a comment about the Holocaust. One valentine passed out to a student in Anspach Hall read: “My love 4 u burns like 6,000 Jews” and was signed “XOXO Courtney.”

Some students have expressed anger on social media and blamed the CMU College Republican group, which was holding a Valentine’s Day party on campus Wednesday night. The group has denied involvement on its Facebook page, but said a member may have printed the cards.

A Central University spokeswoman, Kirsten Simmons, says they’re deeply disappointed by the situation. She says it doesn’t represent their campus community and the language is unacceptable.

Students are expected to hold a rally at noon Thursday outside of the Fabiano Botanical Garden to denounce the anti-hate speech.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia