Lions Sign Free Agent S Rolan Milligan

February 9, 2017 2:30 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Lions, Rolan Milligan

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent S Rolan Milligan. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Milligan (5-10, 200) joins the Lions this season after spending the 2016 offseason with the Dallas Cowboys, where he participated in the team’s training camp before being released on August 16.

An undrafted rookie free agent with the Cowboys in 2016 out of Toledo, Milligan played the 2015 season with the Rockets following a year at Alabama-Birmingham. He recorded 48 tackles, four tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and two interceptions in 11 games at Toledo.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia