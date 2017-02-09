Report: MSU Defensive End Demetrius Cooper Spit In Officer’s Face

By: Will Burchfield
Michigan State’s Demetrius Cooper was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery for allegedly spitting in the face of an East Lansing PACE officer last October, according to the Detroit News.
The incident occurred on the night of Oct. 30 and stemmed from a disagreement between Cooper and an officer by the name of David Dalen. Dalen was writing Cooper a parking ticket when Cooper came out of a nearby restaurant to dispute the ticket.
After explaining the citation, Dalen warned Cooper he could receive another citation if his car remained parked illegally. Per the News, “That’s where the stories differ.”
“Dalen claims Cooper said, ‘I’m going to spit in your face. I should spit on you right now,’ at which time police say he did spit on Dalen. Cooper’s statement in the police report said he admitted he was frustrated and confused why he could receive another citation and said he did tell the officer he should spit on him but did not.
“After an investigation, a warrant was issued for Cooper’s arrest and it was executed on Nov. 30 without incident. Cooper posted $500 bond.”
Cooper was scheduled to be in court on Thursday for a pretrial hearing.
The redshirt junior from Chicago started 11 of 12 games for the Spartans last season, recording 23 tackles – six for loss – and 2.5 sacks. He is projected to be a starter in 2017.