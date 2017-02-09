CBS62[1]
Tigers To Send MLB-High 15 Players To World Baseball Classic

February 9, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: Will Burchfield, World Baseball Classic

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

There’s no doubting the Tigers’ talent on paper, and further proof comes from the rosters for the World Baseball Classic.

The Tigers will have 15 representatives in the WBC, the most of any MLB team. That includes players on seven different countries, including five on Team Venezuela. The rosters for all 16 countries were announced on Wednesday night.

Check out the Tigers contingent below.

United States

Ian Kinsler, 2B
Alex Wilson, RHP
Michael Fulmer, RHP

Notes: Fulmer is one of 10 designated pitchers for the U.S., only two of whom can be on the roster at any point in time. He will not pitch in the first round as the U.S. has already chosen Danny Duffy and Tanner Roark as its designated pitchers for this stage of the tournament.

Venezuela

Miguel Cabrera, 1B
Victor Martinez, DH
Francisco Rodriguez, RHP
Bruce Rondon, RHP
Leon Arecenio, RHP

Notes: Both Cabrera and Martinez will take the field for Venezuela after threatening to boycott the tournament in December in support of the team’s manager and Tigers first base coach, Omar Vizquel, who was fired until he wasn’t. (It’s complicated.)

Puerto Rico

Joe Jimenez, RHP^

Mexico

Efren Navarro, 1B/OF

Columbia

William Cuevas, RHP*

Canada

Daniel Pinero, SS*
Dustin Moleken, RHP*

Australia

Warwick Saupold, RHP
Travis Blackley, LHP*

* Player is not on Tigers’ 40-man roster
Player is on Tigers’ Top-30 prospect list

The WBC begins on on March 6 in South Korea and concludes on March 22 in Los Angeles.

