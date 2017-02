DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Players, former players and colleagues all spoke out Friday night after hearing about the passing of the legendary Mike Ilitch.

The owner of both the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings touched the lives of many players over the course of the past 30 years or so. Detroit athletes, past and present, gave their condolences to the Ilitch family on social media Friday night.

Heartbroken hearing of Mr I's passing. He was a family man. A self made man. A giving man. An icon for our city and nation. #RIPMrIllitch — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) February 11, 2017

Really sad to learn the news of Mr I's passing. He meant everything to the Wings, Tigers & Detroit. Best owner in sports. #RIPMrIlitch — Dylan Larkin (@Dylanlarkin39) February 11, 2017

RIP Mr I. Ive not been n ur organization long but I knew it was one I wanted to be a part of. We will rejoice in all u have done for Detroit — Daniel Norris (@DanielNorris18) February 11, 2017

Sad to hear the news about Mr. I. I'm glad I got to meet him and be able to play for his team. #RIP — Jordan Zimmermann (@JZimmermann27) February 11, 2017

Mr. llitch RIP! The best owner I ever played for. The city of Detroit has lost a great man. You will be truly missed! #rip #gotigers — Gerald L Laird lll (@laird_lll) February 11, 2017

Sad to hear the passing of Mr Ilitch. I quickly realised how much of an impact he had on the Tigers and the city of Detroit. — Warwick Saupold (@Wazr30) February 11, 2017

Saddened to hear about the news of Mr. Ilitch. RIP — Ben Verlander (@Verly32) February 11, 2017

RIP Mike Ilitch. Sad day in Detroit. — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) February 11, 2017