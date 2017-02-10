WWJ RADIOTHON FOR THAW: AUCTION ITEMSDONATION ONLINE | CALL NOW 888-579-4950

‘Michigan Matters’ Spotlight: MPLP Training For Rough ‘N Tumble World Of Politics

February 10, 2017 3:08 PM
Filed Under: Carol Cain

By  CBS Detroit

Steve Tobocman and Matt Grossmann talked with “Michigan Matters” Carol Cain about what it takes to succeed as a new politician amid a changing landscape.

Tobocman is Co-Director of Michigan Political Leadership Program at Michigan State University and Grossmann is Director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research at Michigan State University, who oversees MPLP.

Brooks Patterson, Steve Tobocman, Matt Grossmann and Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain discuss immigration, Trump’s new cabinet and Dan Gilbert on “Michigan Matters.” Airs 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62 (CBS62/CW 50 Alexis Tesner)

The two men discussed how the recent presidential campaign has impacted MPLP which trains 24 fellows from across Michigan each year about civics.

Many MPLP fellows are in elected office and a growing trend is people entering MPLP deciding to run for office at the same time.

MPLP will hold its annual fundraising dinner event Thursday, March 2 at Laurel Manor with a breakfast in Grand Rapids the next morning. This year’s speakers are: former Gov. Howard Dean and Ana Navarre, a Republican strategist on CNN.

Cain, Senior Producer & Host of “Michigan Matters,” will serve as emcee of the March 2 event.

Tobocman, a Democrat, and Grossmann stayed on for the round table and were joined by Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson.

Patterson and Tobocman exchanged words over Trump’s proposed immigration ban and whether it was needed.

The round table also discussed how Trump was impacting the political landscape across the nation and Michigan.

(You can hear the conversation by watching “Michigan Matters” 11:30 Sunday on  CBS 62)

