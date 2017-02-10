WWJ RADIOTHON FOR THAW: AUCTION ITEMSDONATION ONLINE | PHOTOS| CALL NOW 888-579-4950

Minivan Driver Rams Front Door Of Canton Police HQ

February 10, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: Canton

CANTON (WWJ) – A woman has been arrested after she allegedly rammed her minivan into Canton police headquarters.

It happened at around 12:40 p.m. Friday, according to Canton police, at the building also know as Canton Public Safety Headquarters, located on S. Canton Center Rd.

Investigators said in a media release that the woman drove into the front door of building; and, after striking the door a second time, she fled the scene.

Officers were able to quickly locate the vehicle and the driver was taken into custody. No injuries were reported, and damage was contained to the front door area, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the woman intentionally struck the building of it may have been an accident. The incident remains under investigation.

The woman’s name was not released pending any possible charges.

