Novi Man Hit, Killed By Pickup Truck In Pontiac

PONTIAC (WWJ) – Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian near downtown Pontiac.
Investigators say it happened Thursday evening along W. Huron Street near Johnson Street, just west of the downtown area.
Sheriff’s officials say the victim, a 54-year old Novi man, was wearing dark clothes as he tried to cross the street at around 6:30 p.m., and was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck headed westbound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, identified as a 46-year-old West Bloomfield man, told investigators he didn’t see the victim.
The man’s name has not been released pending notification of his family. No one else was hurt.
Sheirff’s officials said alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. An autopsy is scheduled as an investigation continues.