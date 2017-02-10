WWJ RADIOTHON FOR THAW: AUCTION ITEMSDONATION ONLINE | CALL NOW 888-579-4950

Oakland County Man Convicted In Baseball Bat Beating Death Of Wife, Family Dog

February 10, 2017 12:47 PM
Filed Under: Independence Township
Joseph Mauti (photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Department)

PONTIAC (WWJ) – An Oakland County jury has convicted an Independence Township man in the fatal beating of his wife with a baseball bat in 2015.

Joseph Mauti, 34, was charged with first degree murder in the death of Lindsey Mauti – but the jury Thursday evening returned a guilty verdict on the lesser charge of second degree murder. First degree would require that the killing had been pre-meditated.

He also was found guilty of animal cruelty in the death of the family dog.

Lindsey Mauti, 30, was found dead on May 20, 2015, in the garage of the family home in the Cheshire Park subdivision, near Sashabaw Rd., by deputies sent for a welfare check after she didn’t show up for work. The dog was found dead nearby, also the victim of severe blunt force trauma, according to investigators.

The couple’s two children — a 2-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy — were found inside the house  with their father, but they were unharmed. Joseph Mauti, who record show had a previous conviction for domestic violence, was arrested at the scene.

He will be sentenced next month.

