Tips Wanted In Break-In, Robbery At Detroit Market [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police need some help from the public to identify a man who broke into and robbed a Detroit market last weekend.
The incident, at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, was caught on security video at Vergote’s Poultry & Fish Market in the 16500 block of Harper.
According to police, the suspect broke in through a front window. After packing some merchandise into a bag, the suspect fled in an unknown direction. No one was injured.
The suspect is described as a black male with slim build. He was wearing a black hat, a red t-shirt over a light-color long-sleeve shirt with blue jeans, and was carrying a dark-colored bag.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect, knows of his whereabouts or has any information about this crime is asked to call Investigator Lee Dyer at the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540. Citizens can remain anonymous by leaving a tip via the DPDConnect app.