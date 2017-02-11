A Look At Snyder’s $56.3 Billion State Budget Proposal

LANSING (AP) – Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder on Wednesday proposed a $56.3 billion state budget for the fiscal year that will begin in October.

A look at some details:

K-12 EDUCATION

The base per-student grant to K-12 districts would rise by $128 million, providing between $50 and $100 more per pupil depending on the district. Districts also would receive an additional $50 more for each high school student. The state traditionally has not based funding differently depending on the age of a pupil. Snyder also proposed more funding for districts with low-income, at-risk students.

UNIVERSITIES

State aid for universities would rise by an aggregate of 2.5 percent, with increases varying by the school. To get their full funding, universities could not raise tuition and fees more than 3.8 percent, or $475 per student, whichever is greater.

REVENUE SHARING

The constitutionally guaranteed portion of state revenue-sharing payments to municipalities would grow by $17 million, or 2.3 percent. The statutory portion of the payments would stay flat, though, drawing criticism from local government officials.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Transportation spending would rise by 5.7 percent, largely due to the first full-year implementation of higher fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees under a road-funding deal. Snyder also proposed a $20 million deposit into a state infrastructure fund that already contains $5 million. The money could be used to upgrade water pipes and other underground infrastructure.

RAINY DAY FUND

The savings account, which has $612 million now, is projected to grow to $707 million in the current budget. Snyder proposed adding $260 million in the next budget so the fund would surpass $1 billion once interest is factored in.

TRADES TRAINING

Snyder proposed a $10 million, or 32 percent increase, in funding for “Going Pro” programs — a rebranding of skilled trades training he has emphasized in recent years.

STATE POLICE

The budget would include $9.2 million to train 100 more state troopers, bringing the total number of enlisted state police personnel to its highest level in 16 years.

FLINT

The total state financial commitment to address Flint’s water crisis would increase nearly $49 million, to about $300 million.

CLOTHING ALLOWANCE

Snyder proposed boosting the $140 clothing allowance that is given to kids on welfare once a year to $200.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.