CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Public Memorial Service Planned • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

Grand Valley State University Offers Detroit Students A Tuition-Free Path To Higher Education

February 11, 2017 10:30 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Promise, Grand Valley State University

DETROIT (WWJ) – Grand Valley State University just made it easier for more Detroit high school students to become Lakers.

University President Thomas J. Haas on Friday signed documents in Detroit making the university a full partner in the Detroit Promise, which ensures students graduating from a high school within the city will have a tuition-free path to a college degree.

“Grand Valley is delighted to become a full partner in a program that puts a college degree within the reach of many more students from Detroit,” Haas said in a statement. “We specialize in student success and appreciate the Detroit Promise’s requirement that students stay on track to graduation. … We know that college-bound students from Detroit will find their passion and obtain a degree at our university.”

The Detroit Promise covers tuition costs not covered by grants and other scholarships students receive. It grew from an initial effort by the Michigan Education Excellence Foundation and the Detroit Regional Chamber to help students from Detroit pursue education beyond high school.

“Grand Valley is an outstanding university and we are happy to continue to send Detroit’s talent to GVSU,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. “This partnership is one of the most important things we have done in the city to help our top students pursue education at a four-year university.”

Grand Valley became the 12th four-year university to participate in the program.

To qualify for the Detroit Promise, students must be a resident of the city, attend a high school in Detroit, register for the Detroit Promise by June 30, 2017, and be admitted to a participating college. More information can be found at detroitchamber.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia