Grand Valley State University Offers Detroit Students A Tuition-Free Path To Higher Education

DETROIT (WWJ) – Grand Valley State University just made it easier for more Detroit high school students to become Lakers.
University President Thomas J. Haas on Friday signed documents in Detroit making the university a full partner in the Detroit Promise, which ensures students graduating from a high school within the city will have a tuition-free path to a college degree.
“Grand Valley is delighted to become a full partner in a program that puts a college degree within the reach of many more students from Detroit,” Haas said in a statement. “We specialize in student success and appreciate the Detroit Promise’s requirement that students stay on track to graduation. … We know that college-bound students from Detroit will find their passion and obtain a degree at our university.”
The Detroit Promise covers tuition costs not covered by grants and other scholarships students receive. It grew from an initial effort by the Michigan Education Excellence Foundation and the Detroit Regional Chamber to help students from Detroit pursue education beyond high school.
“Grand Valley is an outstanding university and we are happy to continue to send Detroit’s talent to GVSU,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. “This partnership is one of the most important things we have done in the city to help our top students pursue education at a four-year university.”
Grand Valley became the 12th four-year university to participate in the program.
To qualify for the Detroit Promise, students must be a resident of the city, attend a high school in Detroit, register for the Detroit Promise by June 30, 2017, and be admitted to a participating college. More information can be found at detroitchamber.com.