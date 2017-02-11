Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

Lawsuit Will Go Forward Against Driver In Bicyclist’s Death

February 11, 2017 9:30 AM

HOWELL (AP) – The Michigan appeals court says a jury should decide who’s responsible for the death of a 19-year-old Livingston County man who was struck while riding a bike after a night of drinking.

In a 2-1 opinion, the court reversed a decision in favor of a pickup truck driver. It means there will be a trial or settlement in the 2011 death of Aaron Reid.

Reid and pals were drinking vodka and riding on bike trails before going to McDonald’s for a big breakfast. His blood-alcohol level was 0.07 when he was hit by the pickup and two more vehicles.

The appeals court says there’s a genuine dispute over evidence and negligence. Judge Peter O’Connell disagreed, saying Reid was more than 50 percent at fault.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia