Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Holds Hiring Event In Search For More Officers

DETROIT (WWJ) — Officials from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department say they received more than 20 applicants at a hiring event Saturday at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church in Detroit.
The event marked the second job fair the department has held, in an effort to recruit about 100 new officers.
The department is also planning a joint hiring event with the Detroit Police Department and Michigan Works on March 15 in Highland Park.
Application Requirements:
- Must be at least 18 years of age
- Valid Michigan Driver’s License
- Possession of a High School Diploma or GED
- No Felony Convictions
- Be a U.S. Citizen
- Be qualified to obtain a Concealed Pistol License
- Must past required written and agility test per agency requirements.