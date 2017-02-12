Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Public Memorial Service Planned • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Holds Hiring Event In Search For More Officers

February 12, 2017 8:26 PM By Chrystal Knight
Filed Under: Wayne County Sheriff's Office

DETROIT (WWJ) — Officials from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department say they received more than 20 applicants at a hiring event Saturday at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church in Detroit.

The event marked the second job fair the department has held, in an effort to recruit about 100 new officers.

The department is also planning a joint hiring event with the Detroit Police Department and Michigan Works on March 15 in Highland Park.

Application Requirements:

  • Must be at least 18 years of age
  • Valid Michigan Driver’s License
  • Possession of a High School Diploma or GED
  • No Felony Convictions
  • Be a U.S. Citizen
  • Be qualified to obtain a Concealed Pistol License
  • Must past required written and agility test per agency requirements.
