CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Public Memorial Service Planned • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

Zach Parise Scores Twice, Wild Beat Red Wings, 6-3

February 12, 2017 6:09 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Red Wings

PATRICK DONNELLY
Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Zach Parise scored twice and Devan Dubnyk made 30 saves to help the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Wild beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Sunday.

Charlie Coyle added a goal and an assist, and the Wild scored three power-play goals in four chances. Minnesota leads Chicago by five points and has played two fewer games than the Blackhawks.

Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist for Detroit, Henrik Zetterberg and Andreas Athanasiou also scored, and Jared Coreau made 23 saves. The Red Wings have lost four straight and have the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Parise made it 4-2 early in the third off a scramble behind the net. Coreau tried to clear the puck around the boards, but Jason Pominville intercepted it and quickly fed it out front to Parise, who punched it into the open net.

Parise capped the scoring on the power play midway through the third period. Coreau deflected Jared Spurgeon’s slap shot behind the net, but Eric Staal knocked it in front of the net and Parise whacked it out of the air for his 13th of the season.

Minnesota struck first on Mikael Granlund’s power-play goal with 6:59 remaining in the first period. Mikko Koivu fired a shot from the right faceoff circle that skidded through traffic. Granlund’s tip attempt trickled off the left post, but he got a second chance and poked it in with a two-handed lunge for his 16th goal of the season.

Nino Niederreiter pushed the lead to 2-0 less than 3 minutes later with his team-leading 19th goal, also on the power play. Koivu fed the puck across the front of the crease and Niederreiter buried it into an open net.

Detroit cut the lead to 2-1 at 6:56 of the second period as Anthony Mantha took advantage of a missed defensive assignment to score his 13th of the season. At the end of a long shift for the Wild, Xavier Ouellet found a wide-open Mantha in front of the net, and he tucked the puck between Dubnyk’s pads.

Charlie Coyle restored Minnesota’s two-goal lead with a breakaway goal at 14:14 of the second. Jason Pominville flung an outlet pass that Coyle corralled as he danced around defenseman Nick Jensen. Coyle then deked twice and fired a wrist shot over Coreau’s left shoulder.

NOTES: Detroit LW Thomas Vanek, a former University of Minnesota star who spent the last two seasons with the Wild, was scratched from the lineup after injuring his ankle Saturday in Columbus. … Minnesota D Matt Dumba missed the game with a lower-body injury he suffered in Friday’s win against Tampa Bay. Dumba had played in all 55 of the Wild’s games this season. … Wild D Gustav Olofsson earned his first two career NHL points with assists on the goals by Granlund and Coyle. … Coyle snapped a 16-game scoring drought.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Detroit returns home to face the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

Wild: Minnesota reaches the halfway point of its eight-game homestand Tuesday when it hosts the Anaheim Ducks.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia