$5K Reward Offered In Northern Indiana Gun Store Burglary

February 13, 2017 4:26 PM

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (AP) – Authorities are offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the burglary of a northern Indiana gun store.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department says the break-in early Friday at Dutchman Hunting Supplies in Shipshewana resulted in the theft of a large number of firearms. The sheriff’s department is offering the reward in conjunction with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

People with information are urged to contact the sheriff’s department at 260-463-7491 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-288-STOP.

Shipshewana is about 35 miles east of South Bend.

