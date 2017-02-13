Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Public Memorial Service Planned • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

Black History Month: Leadership Runs In The Family

February 13, 2017 11:18 PM By Vickie Thomas
Filed Under: Black History Month

DETROIT (WWJ) — Wayne County Commission Vice-Chair Alisha Bell is now serving her eighth two-year term after making history in 2002.

Bell became the youngest African-American woman ever to be elected to a county commission in the entire country that year. She now holds several leadership positions, including one that follows in the footsteps of her mother, former commissioner Edna Bell.

“[I’m] the president, currently, of the National Association of Black County Officials,” Bell said. “My mother held that position 20 years ago, so it comes full circle now that I am in the role that she was just 20 years ago. So I think my mom was my biggest role model.”

A native Detroiter who graduated from Cass Technical High School, Bell says that she cherishes that role.

“I get to kind of shape the policy that we want to accomplish nationally,” Bell said. “Making sure our jails and people in our jails who are supposed to be there are there. But, those who are not supposed to be there are not there, such as those with mental illnesses.”

Bell also holds the presidency of the Women of NABCO, which is made up of 3,069 counties nationwide.

