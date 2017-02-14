Charissa Thompson Dancing During Lady Gaga’s Half Time Show Will Remind You Of Elaine Benes [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
I assumed that when everyone gets on the dance floor they imagine themselves looking like J-Lo when she was a “fly girl” or Channing Tatum in “Magic Mike.” Unfortunately that isn’t the case 90 percent of the time.
Fox Sports 1 host Charissa Thompson seemingly had that moment during Lady Gaga’s performance during Super Bowl 51.
Pat Muldowney, who runs the social media for Fox Sports, got a two-minute video of Thompson jamming out and the footage is priceless.
The video instantly made me think of Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) dancing on “Seinfeld.”
Thompson also owned her amazing dancing skills with a tweet that said, “Dear Diary, I am sorry but not sorry. I was sober despite what it looks like and I just hope @PSchrags knows the depth of my gratitude.”
Just when you thought that she couldn’t get any better she showed a great sense of humor. I believe the saying is “dance like no one is watching” and that’s exactly what Thompson did, the only problem is 73,000 people have already watched the video.