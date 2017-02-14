CBS62[1]
Police Searching For Suspect After High-Speed Chase, Crash In Roseville

February 14, 2017 11:55 AM

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – Southbound Gratiot Ave. is shut down south of I-696 in Roseville due to a crash after a high-speed police chase.

The chase reportedly began in Warren, late Tuesday morning, and ended in Roseville, just off the freeway.

Police told WWJ’s Laura Bonnell a K9 team was searching the area for a driver who fled the scene.

There was no immediate word as to what prompted the chase. A second vehicle involved in the crash was towed from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Shortly before noon, police remained on the scene for an ongoing investigation. WWJ Traffic Reporter Lorna Stevens recommends motorists avoid the area, using Groesbeck as an alternate.

WWJ Newsradio 950 is awaiting more information from authorities. Stay with WWJ and CBSDetroit.com for more on this developing story.

