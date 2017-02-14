Police Save Two Teens Who Fell Through Ice In Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Two teens are lucky to be alive after a daring police water rescue Tuesday afternoon in Shelby Township.
Shelby Township police say two boys fell through the ice on Iroquois Lake in the Arrowhead subdivison near 25 Mile Rd. and Jewell Rd. When officers arrived, one of the boys had made it back onto the shore, but the other was still in the water.
When the first officer tossed the boy a life saver, he fell into the water himself. A second officer used a rope to tow both to shore.
Both children, 15 year olds, were transported to Henry Ford Macomb for treatment.