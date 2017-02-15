Ford Plans $200 Million Wind Tunnel Complex In Metro Detroit

ALLEN PARK (WWJ/AP) – Ford Motor Co. plans to build a $200 million aerodynamic testing facility in metro Detroit.
The Dearborn-based automaker announced Wednesday that the wind tunnel complex will be on 13 acres next to Ford’s current Driveability Test Facility in Allen Park. The complex will offer real-world driving simulations to help boost improvements in fuel economy.
Ford says the wind tunnel complex will better position its engineers to conduct testing to back up advancements in vehicle design. The tunnel will be able to simulate wind speeds of 155 mph to 200 mph. The complex will also include an advanced climatic chamber that gets as low as -40 degrees, colder than the Arctic, and as high as 140 degrees, hotter than the Sahara desert.
“This new wind tunnel facility will not only allow us to test our performance and racing vehicle line-up but will also enable us to share innovations across all our global Ford products,” Dave Pericak, Ford Performance global director, said in a statement.
To accommodate large-frame vehicles, including Super Duty trucks, the new aerodynamic complex will “super-size” wind tunnel chambers.
Construction is scheduled to start this year.
