Lovers’ Quarrel On Valentine’s Day Leads To Barricaded Gunman Situation In Ecorse

February 15, 2017 6:30 AM

ECORSE (WWJ) – What apparently began as a lovers’ quarrel on Valentine’s Day turned into a police standoff overnight in Ecorse.

The situation developed just after 12 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Salliotte Road, in a neighborhood along West Jefferson Avenue and Outer Drive.

What began as an argument between a boyfriend and a girlfriend turned into something more serious when the man allegedly grabbed a gun and fired shots at the woman, according to reports.

The woman was able to escape the home without any injuries, but a 4-year-old child was left inside. When police arrived at the home, the man refused to come out — triggering an armed standoff.

Hours passed as negotiators tried to convince the man to give himself up. Just before 6:30 a.m., those efforts proved successful and the man surrendered to police.

The child was uninjured.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

 

 

