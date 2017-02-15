CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Report: Suspected Drunk Driver In Speeding Maserati Was Reaching For Phone Before Deadly Collision

February 15, 2017 9:38 AM

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A 43-year-old man charged with murder in a deadly 100 mile per hour crash in Bloomfield Township was apparently trying to grab a cellphone he dropped just moments before the collision.

Gregory Belkin, of Bloomfield Hills, was charged in late January with second-degree murder and operating under the influence of alcohol in the traffic death of 53-year-old Rhonda Williams, of Oakland Township.

A preliminary exam, originally scheduled for Feb. 16, was put on hold after a judge ordered a competency exam during Belkin’s probable cause hearing last week, The Oakland Press reported.

According to police, Williams was killed on Jan. 24 after Belkin crashed his 2014 Maserati into the rear of her 2009 Subaru Legacy, both of which were traveling eastbound on Square Lake Road near Franklin Road. The Subaru was pushed off the roadway and into a barrier fence. Williams was pronounced dead at the hospital; Belkin was also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police say Belkin’s Maserati was traveling at speeds around 100 miles per hour at the time of the collision.

Investigators say Belkin, a U-S Coast Guard employee, admitted to drinking alcohol before getting behind the wheel. He also reportedly told police he was reaching for a dropped cell phone just moments before the collision; when he looked back up, the crash happened.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia