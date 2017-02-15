Teen Arrested In KFC Parking Lot Robbery

LIVONIA (WWJ) – Authorities say a teenager who stole more than $400 from a woman who was trying to purchase a cell phone in the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant has been arrested.
Eighteen-year-old Ali Wehbe Hakim, of Westland, was arrested Friday and arraigned Sunday on a felony charge of larceny from a person. He’s being held on a $50,000 cash bond.
The robbery occurred on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of the KFC off the I-96 service drive at Farmington Road in Livonia.
According to police, Hakim met with a woman who intended to purchase a cell phone that he had advertised as being for sale on the internet. After both were in the parking lot, police say Hakim grabbed the woman’s money without exchanging the phone and fled the area.
Investigators developed leads establishing Hakim as a person of interest, according to police, and he was later identified in a photo lineup by the victim.
Officials say the situation should serve as a reminder to the public that the Livonia Police Department offers its front parking lot and lobby to provide a safe environment for internet transactions.
Hakim is due back in court for a preliminary examination on March 2.