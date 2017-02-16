Construction Photos Show Progress At New Cedar Point Shores Water Park

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WWJ) – It might be freezing cold outside, but that’s not stopping Cedar Point from getting ready for a hot, hot summer.

The amusement park this week updated fans on the construction of its new 18-acre Cedar Point Shores water park.

Two new water slides, Point Plummet and Portside Plunge, are growing higher and higher by the day. The park says the first vertical supports for the thrilling, aqua-drop slide complex are now in place. When complete, it will stand six stories high right next to the famed Magnum XL-200 roller coaster.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Cedar Point Shores opens for the summer on Saturday, May 27. Cedar Point opens for the season on May 6.

New attractions coming ashore in 2017 include:

• Point Plummet – a six-story-tall, four-person aqua-drop body slide that will simultaneously send four guests on a nearly vertical free fall when the floor drops out from under them. The four separate 400-foot-long slides will send riders through a series of flat loops and s-curves for an amazing water rush.

• Starboard Surge & Portside Plunge – located on the same structure as Point Plummet, these two, five-story tube slides can accommodate guests riding alone or with a friend and will send them through an enclosed tunnel before shooting them out into the sun through intense drops and turns.

• Lakeslide Landing – a new family splashground with 12 kid-sized water slides that line the perimeter of a zero-depth-entry pool, giving kids their own mini water thrills while parents can relax under shade structures and enjoy an oversized lounge and sun deck area.

The water park’s existing slides and attractions will receive makeovers as well, with most receiving new names highlighting the unique beachside location.

Other new and improved updates include: a completely new main entrance, a new poolside bar, new family changing/showering areas, updated cabanas, more lounge chairs, additional shade, improved landscaping, unobstructed views of Lake Erie, and the new Crystal Rock Café.

Get all the details on Cedar Point Shores at cedarpoint.com/cpshores.