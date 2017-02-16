Coyotes Prospect Dylan Strome Scores With Opponent’s Stick, Politely Gives It Back [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
Apparently Dylan Strome is getting bored of the OHL.
So he mixed things up on Thursday night and scored a goal with an opponent’s stick.
At the eight-second mark in the video below, Strome, No. 19 in blue, has his stick swiped out of his hands by Brandon Crawley, No. 14 in white. Strome briefly takes issue with the ref, before picking up Crawley’s previously-discarded stick about ten seconds later.
The rest is just good-looking hockey.
Kudos to both players for that cordial exchange of sticks at the end.
Stome’s goal calls to mind a similar one by Bobby Ryan, during Ryan’s days with the ducks.
Ryan gets bonus points for scoring with an off-hand stick. Yep, that’s a one-timer taken on the backhand.
Strome, drafted third overall by the Coyotes in the 2015 draft, is in his fourth season in the OHL. The 19-year-old has racked up 326 points in 204 career games.
He made his NHL debut earlier this season, posting one assist over seven games with the Coyotes. He was foolishly using his own stick the entire time.