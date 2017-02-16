Man Shot While Waiting At Stop Sign On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police say a man who was driving on Detroit’s west side was shot and injured while waiting at a stop sign.
The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday at Hubbell and Grand River Avenue, just north of I-96.
According to police, a 26-year-old man was stopped at a stop sign in his white Ford F-150 when he heard several shots and felt pain. He was treated for non-fatal injuries.
Police are searching for the suspect but at this point, do not have a description. All that’s know is the suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Criminal Investigations at 313-596-5240.