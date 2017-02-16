Red Wings “Farewell Fan Day” At The Joe Set For March 21

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have teamed up with Coca-Cola to present the “Farewell Fan Day” at Joe Louis Arena, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 21 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Tickets for the free, fun-filled event are available by attending an upcoming “Red Wings Day at Meijer,” which gives fans a chance to test their skills at various interactive hockey games and take photos with player cut-outs. Current Red Wings players Riley Sheahan and Brendan Smith will also be in attendance to sign autographs at upcoming “Red Wings Days at Meijer,” presented by Coke Zero.

The “Farewell Fan Day” marks the final Fan Day event at Joe Louis Arena, as the annual event will move to Little Caesars Arena next season. This year’s event features a behind-the-scenes look at Joe Louis Arena with several unique photo opportunities for fans, including locker room tours, lowered championship and retired jersey banners and Al Sobotka’s famed Zamboni.

Members of the Red Wings Alumni Association will also be on hand to sign autographs for fans in attendance. In addition, hockey fans can bring their ice skates to skate on the ice at Joe Louis Arena, as well as enjoy multiple interactive hockey zones and a wide variety of prizes and promotions for fans of all ages.

All “Red Wings Days at Meijer” will be held at Meijer locations throughout Metro Detroit. Dates and locations can be found below:

Friday, February 17 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Meijer – Royal Oak

5150 Coolidge Highway, Royal Oak, MI 48073

*Riley Sheahan will sign autographs from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Monday, February 20 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Meijer – Madison Heights

1005 E. 13 Mile Rd., Madison Heights, MI 48071

*Brendan Smith will sign autographs from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 9 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Meijer – Detroit

21431 Grand River Ave., Detroit, MI 48219

*Riley Sheahan will sign autographs from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Monday, March 13 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Meijer – Detroit

1301 W. Eight Mile Rd., Detroit, MI 48203

*Brendan Smith will sign autographs from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

*Each fan that attends one of these four events at Meijer will receive four tickets maximum per person for Farewell Fan Day. Only 2,000 will be handed out per location. The first 150 fans in attendance at the Meijer locations will receive a wristband guaranteeing an autograph from the Red Wings player signing that day. Player signings are subject to change or cancellation without notice. For more information on “Red Wings Days at Meijer,” visit http://www.nhl.com/redwings/fans/experience.