Wolverines, Buckeyes Coming Together For Autograph Session

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
For a few hours, anyway, Michigan and Ohio State will put their football rivalry on hold.
Former stars from both programs, including Michigan’s Jabrill Preppers and Ohio State’s Curtis Samuel, will come together on Saturday, March 25 for an autograph signing during the 2017 Gridiron Prospects Show at Franklin Park Mall in Toledo, OH.
Other players present will include ex-Wolverines Jake Butt, Amara Darboh and Chris Wormley, and ex-Buckeyes Marshon Lattimore, Gareon Conley and Noah Brown. The schedule has yet to be determined, per SportsCollectibles.com.
Fans can bring their own item(s) to be signed, or they can buy memorabilia at the event – such as team footballs or team helmets – to be signed after purchase. Professional photo ops will also be available, and can be be purchased in addition to an autograph ticket.
Autograph tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting www.ohiosportsgroup.com or calling 800-793-9793. They will also be available for purchase at the door.