Michigan To Discuss Plan To Manage Tree Disease On Belle Isle

February 17, 2017 11:35 AM
DETROIT (AP) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will discuss efforts to combat oak wilt disease in trees on Belle Isle in Detroit.

Public informational meetings are scheduled Thursday at the Nature Zoo and Great Lakes Dossin Museum on the island park in the Detroit River.

The state says oak wilt is a fungus that can spread from tree to tree through underground root connections, or grafts. Spores also can be spread by beetles attracted to the fungus’ smell.

Oak wilt was discovered on the island last fall. A survey revealed the disease has been present for many years and may have killed as many as 112 trees.

The DNR says a plan quickly was drafted to contain and manage the disease,

[Meeting at Nature Zoo on Feb. 23 to start at 3 p.m. EST. Meeting at the museum on Feb. 23 starts at 6 p.m. EST.]

