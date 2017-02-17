Number Of States Proposing Bills Requiring Presidential Candidates To Disclose Tax Returns Grows

February 17, 2017
Filed Under: Donald Trump

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont bill would require presidential candidates to make their tax returns public in order to get on the state ballot.

With the bill, introduced this week, Vermont joins five other states that are considering similar laws. No bill is law yet.

Bill advocate and Vermont Public Interest Research Group president Paul Burns said the push to require public tax returns for presidential candidates gained new steam in Vermont and elsewhere because of President Donald Trump.

Trump was the first major presidential candidate in the past 40 years to not voluntarily make public his tax returns.

A Pew Research Center poll released last month found that 60 percent of the public think Trump has a responsibility to release his tax returns.

 

