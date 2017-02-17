Report: Pistons And Magic Have Discussed A Trade Involving Reggie Jackson And D.J. Augustin

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Another day, another Reggie Jackson trade rumor.
This time the rumor comes courtesy of Marc Stein from ESPN. The tweet says, “The Pistons and Magic have discussed a trade that would send Reggie Jackson to Orlando for D.J. Augustin and Jeff Green, league sources say.”
This would be absolutely absurd to me. Remember that these two were involved in a trade once before for each other? When Jackson was traded to the Pistons from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015, the Pistons sent away Augustin along with Kyle Singler and a draft pick.
Now the tables have turned apparently. Maybe the Pistons are trying to get out of Jackson’s 5-year $80 million deal he signed in July of 2015.
This season has been a roller coaster for Jackson and the Pistons. He has been named in numerous trade rumors in the past weeks and the Pistons have seemed to click better with backup point guard Ish Smith is on the floor compared to when Jackson is running the point.
The 29-year-old Augustin has averaged 8.4 PPG, 3 APG in 20 minutes a game. The name that is really intriguing in the deal is Jeff Green. The small forward plays 20 minutes a game averaging 9.4 points and 3 boards a game. Augustin is under contract ($$7,250,000 a year) through the 2019-20 season while Green’s deal is up after this year and he’s making $15 million this season.
Do you want to see the Pistons deal Reggie Jackson?