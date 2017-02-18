CBS62[1]
Drunk, Drugged Driver Pleads Guilty In Crash That Killed 3-Year-Old

February 18, 2017 7:05 PM

YPSILANTI TWP. (WWJ) – A 55-year-old man who was drunk and under the influence of drugs when he struck and killed a 3-year-old girl outside of a Fourth of July barbecue has pleaded guilty in the case.

Leslie Davis Sutton on Thursday issued a guilty plea to operating under the influence of drugs, driving while license suspended, no insurance and open intoxicants within a motor vehicle, in the death of Mia Lamb.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. as Mia was attending a family barbecue on Carol Ann Avenue and Eileen Street. The little girl was allegedly playing outside of the home when she followed after a family member who was crossing the street. As Mia stepped into the road, she was struck by a 2001 Honda Odyssey, driven by Sutton.

Mia was rushed to University of Michigan Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, an investigation revealed that Sutton was drinking alcohol and had consumed cocaine and marijuana prior to driving the vehicle; an open container of beer was also found in the vehicle. He was arrested at the scene.

Sutton’s blood-alcohol content registered at 0.055 percent during a preliminary breath test, according to Mlive.com, which obtained a copy of the police report. The legal limit for driving in Michigan is .08 percent.

A sentencing date was not immediately released.

 

