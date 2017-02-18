NBA Is Heading Back To South Africa: Date Announced For NBA Africa Game 2017

DETROIT (WWJ) – The NBA is heading back to South Africa.
The National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association announced Saturday that NBA Africa Game 2017 will take place Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg.
The announcement was made at the annual NBA Africa All-Star Luncheon in New Orleans by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts and NBA Vice President and Managing Director for Africa, Amadou Gallo Fall, who were joined by NBA Africa Game 2017 players Bismack Biyombo (Orlando Magic; Democratic Republic of the Congo), CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers; U.S.) and Emmanuel Mudiay (Denver Nuggets; Democratic Republic of the Congo).
“Basketball is witnessing explosive growth in Africa,” Silver said in a statement. “Our return to Johannesburg this summer is part of the league’s continued commitment to bring the authentic NBA experience to fans around the world.”
The game, which will take place following the 15th edition of Basketball without Borders Africa, will once again feature a Team Africa vs. Team World format and will be played in support of UNICEF, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and SOS Children’s Villages South Africa.
Team Africa will be comprised of players from Africa and second generation African players, and Team World will be comprised of players from the rest of the world. The game will air live in sub-Saharan Africa on Kwesé’s TV, Internet and mobile platforms, including Kwesé Free Sports, Kwesé Sports, select free-to-air channels, KweseSports.com, and the Kwesé app.
Biyombo, the seventh overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and a member of Team Africa in NBA Africa Game 2015, will join 2015-16 NBA All-Rookie Second Team member Mudiay on Team Africa. McCollum, the 2015-16 Kia NBA Most Improved Player, will play for Team World.
Full rosters of players, coaches and legends, along with ticket information will be announced at a later date.
The sold-out NBA Africa Game 2015, the first NBA game on the continent, took place Aug. 1, 2015 at Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg.