Smile-Palooza: Dental Care For Underprivileged, Uninsured Children

DETROIT (WWJ) – Dental Care of Michigan will partner with North American Dental Group to offer the first annual Smile-Palooza, a free dental care event for underprivileged children up to the age of 14 who are uninsured and do not have access to dental care.

The event will take place from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at various locations throughout Michigan.

Treatment provided will include dental cleanings, x-rays, sealant and fluoride. There will also be giveaways of T-shirts, balloons and more.

Dental Care of Michigan will partner with North American Dental Group to offer the first annual Smile-Palooza, a free dental care event for underprivileged children up to the age of 14 who are uninsured and do not have access to dental care. The event will take place from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 25 at various locations throughout Michigan.

Macomb County sites at; 11552 E. 12 Mile Road and 27600 Hoover Road in Warren and 233 Southbound Gratiot in Mount Clemens.

Other locations in Michigan are in Hazel Park, Canton Township, Southfield and Livonia.

Treatment provided will include dental cleanings, x-rays, sealant and fluoride. There will also be giveaways of T-shirts, balloons and more.

To register a child in need of care or for more information, call 844-793-1249.

You can find more information here.