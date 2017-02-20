Pistons Offer Virtual Tour Of Little Caesars Arena; Will There Be Sightline Problems?

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — When the brand new Little Caesars Arena opens this fall, officials say it will be the preeminent sports facility in the NHL and the NBA, as it will house both the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons on Monday tweeted a link to a page that takes fans through a virtual tour of the new arena, going section by section. It’s an exciting experience that shows fans what the arena will look like on Pistons gamedays, while also pricing season membership costs — which run from $616 to $55,000.

One thing that Olympia Entertainment has been touting as construction has gone on over the past few years is the arena’s unique “gondola” seating. The seating is an extra section of “seating suspended over the event level.”

This section — from what can be seen in the renders from the virtual tour — looks like it may restrict the view of some fans sitting at the very top of the upper bowl.

The renders show television screens behind the gondola to compensate for the restricted view of the hanging centercourt scoreboard.

However, there’s no telling what the experience truly will be to sit in the upper seats until the arena opens in September.

In press releases describing the arena’s layout, officials say it will have “a visionary bowl design with enhanced sightlines that create incredibly intimate and intimidating home ice and concert experiences.”

The arena is expected to hold about 20,000 fans on game day.

The Pistons announced in October that they would be leaving their Oakland County home at the Palace of Auburn Hills to join the Red Wings in the new arena starting this Fall.