Report: Kings Declined Drummond-For-Cousins Trade

By Dan Jenkins
@DanTJenkins
A trade scenario that many Detroit Pistons fans could only dream about was actually discussed earlier this season, according to a report.
Senior NBA writer for Basketball Insiders Michael Scotto tweeted Sunday night that the Pistons and the Sacramento Kings engaged in talks about swapping centers Andre Drummond and DeMarcus Cousins sometime earlier in the season. However, the trade was ultimately declined by the Kings, Scotto says.
The Kings eventually decided to ship Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans for a small return of Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and two draft picks.
Cousins has one more season left on his current contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2018, which made and trade for the former Kentucky Wildcat a risk, but it’s hard to think the Kings couldn’t have gotten more in return.
