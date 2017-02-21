J.D. Martinez, Yasiel Puig, Bryce Harper And Others Receive Negan’s Bat From ‘The Walking Dead’ [VIDEOS/PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

I’m not the biggest fan of “The Walking Dead,” but if you want my opinion I think the best part of the show is Negan and his bat “Lucille.”

Now it appears that some of baseball’s top stars are also huge fans of the villain Negan as they have received their own “Lucille” for the upcoming season.

Let’s start with Detroit Tigers slugger J.D. Martinez as he captured the moment by opening the box that “Lucille” was in.

Former NL MVP Bryce Harper has one out on the field with him, but it doesn’t appear the person who got the picture knows anything about “The Walking Dead.”

Bryce Harper has a bat wrapped in barbed wire, because why not? pic.twitter.com/DRBhhg02h3 — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 19, 2017

Yasiel Puig, Carlos Correa and Salvador Perez also got the most famous bat on TV.

Yasiel Puig is ready for the zombies this season, with his "The Walking Dead" bat. Photo… https://t.co/6Xc3O3XTNy pic.twitter.com/8c8sAH78VL — Doug Padilla (@DougPadilla) February 17, 2017

.@SalvadorPerez15 has a new piece of lumber in his arsenal thanks to @WalkingDead_AMC. #RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/eXk44fRewa — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 19, 2017

You can also own “Lucille” for the low price of $59.48. Is this maybe the coolest piece of TV show memorabilia?