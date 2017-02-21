J.D. Martinez, Yasiel Puig, Bryce Harper And Others Receive Negan’s Bat From ‘The Walking Dead’ [VIDEOS/PHOTOS]

February 21, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: JD Martinez, Negan, The Walking Dead

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

I’m not the biggest fan of “The Walking Dead,” but if you want my opinion I think the best part of the show is Negan and his bat “Lucille.”

Now it appears that some of baseball’s top stars are also huge fans of the villain Negan as they have received their own “Lucille” for the upcoming season.

Let’s start with Detroit Tigers slugger J.D. Martinez as he captured the moment by opening the box that “Lucille” was in.

Former NL MVP Bryce Harper has one out on the field with him, but it doesn’t appear the person who got the picture knows anything about “The Walking Dead.”

Yasiel Puig, Carlos Correa and Salvador Perez also got the most famous bat on TV.

You can also own “Lucille” for the low price of $59.48. Is this maybe the coolest piece of TV show memorabilia?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia