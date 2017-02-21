Northern Michigan Priest Charged With Sexual Assault

February 21, 2017 12:28 PM

ROGERS CITY, Mich. (AP) – A Roman Catholic priest in northern Michigan has been charged with sexually assaulting a man.

The Rev. Sylvestre Obwaka appeared in court Tuesday in Presque Isle County and was returned to jail without bond. He’s charged with first-degree and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Obwaka is pastor of St. Ignatius Church in Rogers City, 60 miles southeast of the Mackinac Bridge. Catholic Bishop Steven Raica told church members Sunday that Obwaka denies the allegations. In fresh remarks Tuesday, the bishop says he’s “heartbroken” over the allegations. He says “these are difficult days.”

Obwaka, a native of Kenya, has been pastor at St. Ignatius since July 2013. He’s been a priest since 2010.

