Woman’s Post Warning About Shirt Wrapped Around Windshield Goes Viral

FLINT (WWJ) – A routine end to an evening of work turned into anything but routine for a young woman in Flint.

Ashley Hardacre, 19, a college student and worker at a mall in Genesse County, walked out into a large parking lot late at night, with a couple of other co-workers and got into her car and locked it as usual.

But according to her Facebook post — what she saw next — made her instantly suspicious and fearful for her safety.

“I got to my car and locked the doors behind me immediately as I always do and noticed that there was a blue flannel shirt on my windshield. There were two cars near me and one was running so I immediately felt uneasy and knew I couldn’t get out to get it off,” Hardacre said.

She went on to say that she’s read about incidents in the past involving items placed on a person’s car that would make them distracted and keep them outside the relative safety of a car.

“I had seen posts lately about people finding things under their windshield wipers in the burton/Flint area as an attempt to get girls out of their cars and distracted,” continued Hardacre.

The warning post has gone viral with over 92,000 people sharing the story and thousands of others leaving supportive comments.

Eric Almoney: “OMG so glad you’re safe. Sounds like a terrifying situation.”

Angie Shilling: “Very smart of you!! Glad u r ok and thanks for sharing.”

Flint Township police told WWJ that security is available for workers and people shopping at the mall to escort them to their car.

Police are searching through mall security footage to look for additional clues as to who may have done this and why.