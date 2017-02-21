Threat ‘Being Dealt With’ At Zemmer Middle School In Lapeer

LAPEER (WWJ) – Parents dropping of their kids at Zemmer Campus, a middle school, in Lapeer were greeted by a police presence Tuesday morning.
Lapeer school administrators say classes will continue as usual, even though a “written threat” was found. A letter sent to parents of the school’s eighth and ninth graders, and posted on the district’s website, says the individuals responsible for the threat are “being dealt with” and are not in school.
There’s no indication if any criminal charges will be filed.
“We want to assure you the safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority,” the letter continues. “We have taken all the steps necessary to ensure a safe and secure environment. The police and
local service agencies are aware of the threat and we continue to coordinate efforts to ensure the safety of our school and community. We ask that you please refrain from disseminating unsubstantiated information through social media or any other outlet.”
Posting on Facebook, one student’s mother wrote, “(It) would have been nice if the school let us know ahead of time and gave us the choice to send our kids or keep them home.”
Another mom said kids at the school are scared, and that she was going to pick up her son.
Details about the threat were not immediately released.