13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Shot While Hunting In Michigan

February 22, 2017 9:31 AM

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head while hunting small game in western Michigan.

Michigan State Police responded Saturday to a report of a hunting accident in Oceana County’s Greenwood Township and found the boy from the Grand Rapids-area community of Wyoming had been shot. He was taken to a hospital in Muskegon, where police say he was pronounced dead.

MLive.com reports a funeral for William “Billy” G. Gort Jr. is planned for Thursday at Frontline Bible Church and he was a student at Pinewood Middle School, which is part of Kentwood Public Schools. The district says counselors will be available Wednesday at his school.

Police say the boy was hunting with two other people at the time. The death is under investigation.

