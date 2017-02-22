Cheerleader Bryelle Marshall Tries To Get Out Of DUI By Doing Cart Wheels [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

This six minute video might just make your day or your week depending on how its been going.

Bryelle Marshall had a run in with the law this past Friday as she was arrested and charged with Battery and Aggravated DWI when her car was seen driving recklessly in Albuquerque, NM.

Marshall was asleep behind the wheel the officers arrived … and here is where the story gets really interesting. The officers were able to wake up the 23-year-old Marshall and that’s what started the field sobriety test.

According to cabq.gov:

A DWI officer was on scene giving Marshall instructions on how to complete the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) to which she responded by doing cartwheels in front of officers. The DWI officer gave her several opportunities to complete these tests to which she appeared to be having a difficult time comprehending what the officer was requesting. The officer explained to her several times that this was a serious matter and she continued to laugh. During the time the officer was attempting to demonstrate the tests, Marshall completed another cartwheel and struck the officer in the back. At this point Marshall’s opportunities to complete the tests were over and she was arrested.

As you can see in the video she nailed the first cart wheel, which I would assume is super tough to do while drunk. I know it’s unbelievably tough to do while sober.

The officer wasn’t having it. Kansascity.com is reporting that Marshall was a cheerleader for the Duke City Gladiators which is an indoor football team and has now lost her job because of the arrest.

If you have six minutes to spare and want to get some amusement out of someone’s failures then this is the video for you.